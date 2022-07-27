The Mint Museum is hosting several awesome activities this month

New exhibits are now on display at the Mint Museum The Mint Museum is bursting with events you might want to check out.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - In a city filled with arts and creativity, the Mint Museum is adding to the fun this July.

The museum is now displaying a new exhibit called ‘ark of bulrushes,’ which opened earlier this month and was put together by artist Diedrick Brackens.

The exhibit incorporates large-scale weavings to tell the histories of African-American and queer histories through pattern, body and the power of craft.

Taking its name from the Biblical story of Moses, ‘ark of bulrushes’ gestures to craft itself as a form of mythology — the passing on of tradition, technique and narrative.

In addition, the Mint Museum is also hosting a ‘Party in the Park’ this Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Food trucks, a cash bar, live music and a live painting demo will all be part of the event. An art activity will also take place, tying in to Brackens’ exhibit.

The museum is also offering tapestry and basket weaving classes to anyone interested.

Mint Museum Chief Curator Jen Sudul Edwards joined the show to tell us more about the exhibit and the museum’s other happenings.

