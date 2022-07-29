Artists needed for ‘100 Tiny Things’ art installation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We recently told you about the new Charlotte International Arts Festival that’s coming to uptown later this year.

It’s being put together by Blumenthal Performing Arts.

Starting Monday, you’re going to be able to apply to be a part of one of the art installations.

It’s called 100 Tiny Things, and it’s part surprise, part treasure hunt on Tryon Street between Belk and Knight Theaters.

Applications will be accepted from Aug. 1 through Aug. 10, with the acceptance announcements being sent out by Aug. 15.

Bree Stallings, the director of artistic experiences at Blumenthal, talks more about this opportunity!

