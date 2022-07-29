Charlotte is Creative introduces us to friends from 'The Maids' Matt Cosper, the director of 'The Maids,' along with actress Jennifer Adams joined the show to talk about the play.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Our friends at Charlotte is Creative have been showing us some of the creative works around the city for a while now, this time introducing us to some theatrical talent.

Matt Cosper joined the show to talk about his years of work as a director, producer and educator in Charlotte.

Cosper is the director of ‘The Maids,’ which will soon be opening at the Mint Museum on Randolph Road.

Jennifer Adams, an actress in the play, also came into the QC Life studio and performed a magnificent monologue.

‘The Maids’ focuses on two sisters, Solange and Claire, and their work for a wealthy woman, Madame.

You read more about the play here, as well as buy tickets to shows, which run Aug. 4-14.

