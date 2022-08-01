American Cornhole League’s World Championships happening in Rock Hill From tailgates and backyard parties to ESPN, cornhole is everywhere.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - From tailgates and backyard parties to ESPN, cornhole is everywhere.

But have you ever thought about where the game came from?

Historians believe cornhole got its earliest start in the 1300s in Germany when a cabinet maker saw kids throwing stones into a hole in the ground.

He took cabinet materials he had lying around the shop, created a box with a hole, and used bags filled with grain.

Another story is that the true inventor of cornhole is a farmer from Kentucky named Jebediah McGillicuddy.

In the 1800s, he came up with a game to help pass the time with family and friends, throwing bags filled with corn into a hole.

And there you have cornhole.

This week, the American Cornhole League’s World Championships are happening in Rock Hill. We’ve got more on the competition!

You may also like: Artists needed for ‘100 Tiny Things’ art installation

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.