Summer home maintenance tasks you should never skip before vacation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - School is starting again soon! We talk about squeezing in one last summer vacation before the kids head back to school but there a few home projects you might want to finish up before heading out.

Brian Sacco, owner of TruBlue Total House Care Charlotte joined QC@3 to discuss.

Sacco mentioned multiple tasks such as replacing furnace filters, tightening door knobs and replacing light bulbs.

TruBlue strives to provide affordable, worry-free living for seniors and hassle-free living for busy adults by providing full-service, trustworthy house care services.

