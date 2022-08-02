Summer home maintenance tasks you should never skip before vacation

Summer home maintenance tasks you should never skip before vacation Brian Sacco, owner of TruBlue Total House Care Charlotte joined QC@3 to discuss.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - School is starting again soon! We talk about squeezing in one last summer vacation before the kids head back to school but there a few home projects you might want to finish up before heading out.

Sacco mentioned multiple tasks such as replacing furnace filters, tightening door knobs and replacing light bulbs.

TruBlue strives to provide affordable, worry-free living for seniors and hassle-free living for busy adults by providing full-service, trustworthy house care services.

