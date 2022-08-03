7th Inning Stretch Festival returns to Shelby after pandemic pause The festival is a day-long event in Shelby and is really the kickoff to the American Legion World Series.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s a big weekend in Shelby!

The 7th Inning Stretch Festival makes its grand return for the first time since the pandemic began.

You may remember a couple of months ago we told you right here on QC Morning that country music star Josh Turner would be headlining the big concert!

The festival is a day-long event in Shelby and is really the kickoff to the American Legion World Series. Festival director Kim Davis joined us to talk more about this weekend’s big event!

You may also like: American Cornhole League’s World Championships happening in Rock Hill

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.