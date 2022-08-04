Joedance Film Festival returns for 13th year to benefit pediatric cancer research It’s an opportunity to see some great films while raising money for pediatric cancer research.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s an opportunity to see some great films while raising money for pediatric cancer research.

The 13th Annual Joedance Film Festival gets underway Thursday, with both in-person screenings at the Charlotte Ballet, located at 701 N. Tryon St., and virtual viewings.

All funds raised at the film festival, which runs through Saturday, Aug. 6, are donated to the Joedance Cancer Fund at Levine Children’s for pediatric cancer research.

Diane Restaino, the president and founder of the Joedance Film Festival, talked with us about what can be expected at this year’s event.

You may also like: 7th Inning Stretch Festival returns to Shelby after pandemic pause

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.