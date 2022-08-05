Charlotte is Creative reviews results from its creative survey

Charlotte is Creative reviews its creative survey Matt Olin and Tim Miner came by to discuss the findings of Charlotte is Creative's survey.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Our friends at Charlotte is Creative have long been showcasing creativity across the Queen City, and recently had a community survey commissioned on their behalf.

The survey was done in part to quantify needs that are necessary to continue fostering creativity in the city, and to help artists have better access to space and resources.

Charlotte is Creative’s Matt Olin and Tim Miner joined the show to discuss the results of the survey, and how the information can be used, and how it will shape plans for the organization moving forward.

UNC Charlotte’s Urban Institute assisted in conducting the survey.

