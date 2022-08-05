The Comedy Arts Theater of Charlotte is hosting an Improv Game Night this weekend The improv comedy game night will be held at the Comedy Arts Theater of Charlotte in Lower Southend.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - An interesting comedy show is taking place in Charlotte this weekend that is sure to make you laugh.

The Comedy Arts Theater of Charlotte is working in conjunction with Queen City Comedy and Blumenthal to host an improv comedy game night at its theater in Lower South End this Saturday.

The event, which is similar to the ‘Whose Line is it Anyway’ TV show, will begin at 7:30 p.m.

You can purchase tickets online for $10, or at the door for $15.

Abigail Head and Angela Taylor stopped by the studio to tell us more about the sure-to-be-funny event.

