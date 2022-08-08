Different type of acupuncture: Ear Seeds Ear seeds can help treat anxiety, weight loss, PTSD and more. It has recently even been used by the military and addiction centers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Many of us are guilty of mindlessly scrolling through the social media platform TikTok but now TikTokers are looking at a new trend called “ear seeding.”

Lindsay Bierwer of Lotus Acupuncture joined QC@3 to break it down, discussing how the ear microsystem works and what exactly ear seeds are.

Ear seeds can help treat anxiety, weight loss, PTSD and more. It has recently even been used by the military and addiction centers.

