National Hand Holding Day: Why it's important For many hand holding and hand shaking may have been a no during the height of the pandemic. Now hand-holding is beginning to return.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Tuesday is National Hand Holding Day!

For many, hand holding and handshaking may have been a no during the height of the pandemic. Now, hand-holding is beginning to return.

According to National Today, the day was created to encourage the showing of affection toward others.

But the simple gesture of holding someone’s hand can mean so much more than just a romantic gesture.

Blanca Cobb, a body language expert joined QC@3 to let us know the different hand hold meanings, why couples should hold hands and different affection methods.

You might also like: Different type of acupuncture: Ear Seeds

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.