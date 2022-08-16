Inaugural LoSo Pup Crawl promises fun for humans, pups The Charlotte Beer Collective is teaming up with local breweries for an event that will benefit the Friends of Charlotte Mecklenburg Animal Services.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s going to be a fun day for humans and pups.

The first ever LoSo Pup Crawl is coming up in a couple of weeks at Protagonist. The Charlotte Beer Collective is teaming up with local breweries for a human-friendly dog event that will benefit the Friends of Charlotte Mecklenburg Animal Services.

Chad White, the co-founder of The Charlotte Beer Collective, and Julia Conner with CMPD’s Animal Care and Control talked with us about this inaugural event, which takes place on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m

You may also like: Getting crafty at MakerSpace Charlotte

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.