Need a refresh? Here are tips on how to organize your car Many of us could be guilty of a few stray wrappers or an extra water bottle or two laying around our car.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Many of us could be guilty of a few stray wrappers or an extra water bottle or two laying around our car.

Claire Crawford, the owner of Room To Breath LLC, joined QC@3 to show us some organizing tips as we approach the end of summer and the start of the new school year.

She shows us tips on how to keep the mess to a minimum by using inexpensive products like silicone cupcake liners, catch caddy and trash cans.

You might also like: Swim lessons provide stress relief to students as school year begins

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.