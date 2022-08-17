Getting back on a good sleep routine as school resumes Dr. Rhonda Patt, with Atrium Health Levine Children’s Charlotte Pediatrics, joined us with suggestions on getting your kids back on a good sleeping routine.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Whether your kids are already back in school or they have a couple more weeks left of summer vacation, this is the time of year where sleep schedules are thrown off and everyone is trying to get used to going to bed and getting up earlier.

So, now is the time to start adjusting that sleep schedule.

Dr. Rhonda Patt, the medical director of Atrium Health Levine Children’s Charlotte Pediatrics, joined us with suggestions on getting your kids back on a good sleeping routine.

You may also like: Need a refresh? Here are tips on how to organize your car

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.