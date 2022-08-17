Heading back to school? Don’t forget about an eye exam! Doctors say children need visual acuity, eye focusing, tracking and teaming, and visual perception for effective reading and learning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - You’ve got the new school supplies, the new clothes and the haircut.

There is one thing you don’t want to forget about before school starts and that’s a trip to the eye doctor.

Doctors say children need visual acuity, eye focusing, tracking and teaming, and visual perception for effective reading and learning.

Dr. Rachael Wruble, the co-owner of Belmont Eye and Northlake Eye, joined us for more on the importance of eye exams for students before they head back to the classroom.

