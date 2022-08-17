Heading back to school? Don’t forget about an eye exam!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - You’ve got the new school supplies, the new clothes and the haircut.
There is one thing you don’t want to forget about before school starts and that’s a trip to the eye doctor.
Doctors say children need visual acuity, eye focusing, tracking and teaming, and visual perception for effective reading and learning.
Dr. Rachael Wruble, the co-owner of Belmont Eye and Northlake Eye, joined us for more on the importance of eye exams for students before they head back to the classroom.
