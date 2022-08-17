North Carolina aquarium at Fort Fisher welcomes otter pups Aquarist Shannon Anderson joined the show to talk about the baby otters.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’re looking to take a trip down to the beach the Fort Fisher Aquarium might be the perfect place to stop.

Curious, adorable and new to the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher, we’re talking about the Asian small-clawed otter pups born on May 21 that explore public habitat for the first time.

To learn about the new otters at the Aquarium, QC@3 is joined by Shannon Anderson, Aquarist at Fort Fisher.

The Asian small-clawed otters are the face of conservation as populations are in decline because of habitat loss, deforestation, climate change and illegal pet trade.

