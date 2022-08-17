Per Scholas is offering free technology training to underrepresented groups Most courses are taught online, but some are in-person, and typically range between 12-15 weeks long.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Going back to school isn’t just for the kiddos.

Now, there are opportunities for Charlotteans to learn about tech and prepare for careers in technology.

QC@3 is joined by Mike Terrell, managing director of Per Scholas in North Carolina to discuss how the non-profit offers free technology training to people in Charlotte and throughout North Carolina to advance economic opportunity and mobility.

Per Scholas prepares individuals traditionally underrepresented in technology for well-paying tech careers. They provide rigorous in-person and online training, professional development, and robust employer connections. The courses typically run 12-15 weeks. Most are taught virtually but some are in person.

