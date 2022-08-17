Tacos ‘N Taps festival comes to Ballantyne this weekend Tacos, beer and margarits! What’s not to love?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Tacos, beer and margarits! What’s not to love?

This weekend, the Tacos ‘N Taps festival comes to Ballantyne’s Backyard.

We are getting an early taste of the tacos at the Tacos and Taps Festival in Ballantyne’s Backyard this weekend. Raul with E.T. El Tamal truck is whipping up delicious tacos ahead of the big event!@cherylbrayboy @MaryKingTV @WBTVKristenM @cherylbrayboy #Tacos pic.twitter.com/kzlwxF3hhR — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) August 17, 2022

It runs from 12 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, at Ballantyne’s. VIP and general admission tickets are available for purchase online.

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was in Ballantyne getting a little preview of the festival.

Sampling tequila before the Tacos 'N Taps Festival The festival is happening Saturday in Ballantyne.

Trying beef tongue and carnitas tacos ahead of the Tacos 'N Taps Festival Fifteen taco trucks are on tap for the Tacos 'N Taps Festival in Ballantyne this weekend.

You may also like: Inaugural LoSo Pup Crawl promises fun for humans, pups

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.