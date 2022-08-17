Tacos ‘N Taps festival comes to Ballantyne this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Tacos, beer and margarits! What’s not to love?
This weekend, the Tacos ‘N Taps festival comes to Ballantyne’s Backyard.
We are getting an early taste of the tacos at the Tacos and Taps Festival in Ballantyne’s Backyard this weekend. Raul with E.T. El Tamal truck is whipping up delicious tacos ahead of the big event!@cherylbrayboy @MaryKingTV @WBTVKristenM @cherylbrayboy #Tacos pic.twitter.com/kzlwxF3hhR— QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) August 17, 2022
It runs from 12 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, at Ballantyne’s. VIP and general admission tickets are available for purchase online.
QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was in Ballantyne getting a little preview of the festival.
It’s a party! We are tasting a little tequila ahead of Tacos ‘N Taps in Ballantyne Saturday! Join us! @cherylbrayboy @MaryKingTV @WBTVKristenM #tacos #wednesdaythought #CLT pic.twitter.com/naRqAziohx— QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) August 17, 2022
