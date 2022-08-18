Learn to dance with Tango CLT

Learn to dance at Tango CLT If you've ever wanted to try something new or maybe learn a skill like dancing, it could be closer to home than you think.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’ve always wanted to learn to dance, now’s your chance.

Tango CLT is a recently launched tango studio in the Queen City, and celebrates Argentine tango, from the dance to the music to the history and culture.

The studio offers classes, social dances and concerts. It also hosts guest dancers and musicians who bring their talents to Charlotte.

‘Tango Tuesday’ happens every Tuesday evening at The Giddy Goat Coffee Roasters in Plaza Midwood, and ‘Tango & Tapas’ happens every second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at Poplar in uptown Charlotte.

Matthew Seneca and Sarah Hayes Harkins, who co-run the studio, came into the QC Life studio and performed live on the show, and gave more information about the studio as well as its classes and events.

Related: Per Scholas is offering free technology training to underrepresented groups

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.