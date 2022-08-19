Circle K Monster Truck Bash brings metal-mashing fun to Charlotte Motor Speedway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Preparations are underway now at Charlotte Motor Speedway for this weekend’s Circle K Monster Truck Bash.
It goes without saying that there’s a lot of work that goes into getting those tracks ready!
It is an action-packed ride, a roller coaster on wheels! We’re riding inside Identity Theft ahead of the Monster Truck Bash @CLTMotorSpdwy on Saturday! Wow! @cherylbrayboy @MaryKingTV @WBTVKristenM #MonsterTrucks #Friday pic.twitter.com/QqqkgkttJo— QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) August 19, 2022
QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was at the dirt track at Charlotte Motor Speedway getting a preview of the Monster Truck Bash, which takes place Saturday, Aug. 20, with gates opening at 6:30 p.m.
The pit party opens at 4 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s website.
