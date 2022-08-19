Circle K Monster Truck Bash brings metal-mashing fun to Charlotte Motor Speedway It takes place Saturday, Aug. 20, with gates opening at 6:30 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Preparations are underway now at Charlotte Motor Speedway for this weekend’s Circle K Monster Truck Bash.

It goes without saying that there’s a lot of work that goes into getting those tracks ready!

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was at the dirt track at Charlotte Motor Speedway getting a preview of the Monster Truck Bash, which takes place Saturday, Aug. 20, with gates opening at 6:30 p.m.

The pit party opens at 4 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s website.

Going for a ride on the dirt track The Monster Truck Bash is at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday.

