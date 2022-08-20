Charlotte is Creative is giving a HUG grant to a local dancer Cady Cropper is a local student and Charlotte native with dreams of becoming a professional dancer.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The group over at Charlotte is Creative is helping one local dancer get one step closer to fulfilling her dream of becoming a professional dancer.

Charlotte is Creative recently awarded Cady Cropper a Helpful Unfettered Gift (HUG).

The HUG grants are used for a wide array of creative projects, initiatives or businesses in Charlotte.

Cady dreams of one day working on Broadway or in movies or TV. She has already been selected to go on tour and learn from some elite dance organizations, in addition to securing scholarships to some of the nation’s most competitive dance conventions.

Cady isn’t just a dancer though, she also loves math and wants to earn a degree in actuarial science after high school.

