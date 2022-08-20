Keeping up with jewelry trends as fall styles take over

Keeping up with jewelry trends as students head back to school Caroline Thomas joined the show to discuss trendy jewelry as fall is on the horizon.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - For most students in the area, summer break has come and gone. For college students, that is especially true.

Caroline Thomas, owner of the Paper Dress, joined the show to talk about jewelry trends she is seeing in college students.

She talked about colors that are in, as well as some jewelry pop-ups that are happening in the area over the coming weeks.

Fall trends were another topic of discussion.

To hear more about what you need in the jewelry box, listen to our full interview with Caroline.

