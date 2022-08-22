Charlotte Mural Crawl providing healing and inspiring artwork There is artwork all around the Queen City and QC@3 is talking about a fun way to get to know some of the neighborhoods and grab a photo for Instagram.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - There is artwork all around the Queen City and QC@3 is talking about a fun way to get to know some of the neighborhoods and grab a photo for Instagram.

The CLT Mural Crawl is happening in September and QC@3 was joined by Kathleen Finch from CLT Street Art Collab.

#CLTMuralCrawl is Sept. 17 with Socialytes CLT benefitting nonprofit CLT Street Art Collab Bring your camera for a twist on the classic Art Walk, #CLTMuralCrawl is a public art and bar crawl combined!

The event will take place in South End and NoDa.

For more information, you can click here.

