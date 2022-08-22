Talking ‘The Art of Artwork’ with Lauren Clement She also touches on the importance of selecting artwork that fits the space, and not being afraid to go bold and make a statement.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The finishing touches and the thing that pulls any room design together is the accessorizing, and artwork is a huge part of completing a room.

Art can be very personal and reflects the personality of the family that lives there and pulls all of the colors of the space together.

Lauren Clement joined us to talk about “The Art of Artwork.”

