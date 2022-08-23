Flux Galleries: Art Parties and New Exhibits in Charlotte A fun way to meet some artists, have some good conversations and get the creative juices flowing.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The art community of the Queen City is open to everyone and is a fun way to meet some artists, have some good conversations and get the creative juices flowing.

Flux Art Galleries is one of those places where local creatives can come together and use space to create and connect.

Tim O’Neill, director of Flux Galleries joined QC@3 to talk about some of the galleries’ new projects.

This weekend they have a new exhibit called It’s Our Nature, curated by @hannahmfairweather. They will also be featuring 12 Charlotte artists in a variety of mediums from murals, to canvas, to fabric and immersive installations.

