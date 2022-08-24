Celebrate National Waffle Day by making these tasty cinnamon roll waffles

The patent for the waffle iron was received Aug. 24, 1869.

By Kristen Miranda

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Today is National Waffle Day!

You can have it for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner...whenever you want.

You can even use them as buns for a fancy sandwich.

Waffles and waffle irons originated around the 14th century, but August 24, 1869, is the day that Cornelius Swarthout of Troy, New York, received a patent for the waffle iron.

So, in honor of national waffle day, we’re celebrating with a waffle twist. We got this recipe for cinnamon roll waffles from the Eating on a Dime food blog.

Enjoy!

Cinnamon Roll Waffles

Ingredients:

  • 1 can of cinnamon rolls

Instructions:

  • Heat waffle iron, spray liberally with non-stick spray
  • Place one cinnamon roll in each quarter of the waffle iron
  • Close the waffle iron, pressing down to make sure it’s closed
  • Cook for 3-4 minutes, but keep a close eye on them!
  • Waffles are done once they’re brown and crispy

