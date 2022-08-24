Luke Combs' show at Coyote Joes to be streamed on Apple Music Apple Music is premiering an exclusive Luke Combs concert Wednesday night that was filmed in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - One of the biggest names in country music recently filmed an exclusive performance, right here in the Queen City.

Luke Combs, a country music superstar, recorded the performance at Coyote Joes in Charlotte. It will premier on Apple Music tonight at 10 p.m.

Combs released his third studio album earlier this year, and has been busy getting married and starting a family.

The Charlotte native and former App State student sat down with Apple Radio host Kelleigh Bannen ahead of that performance to talk about music, life, and what it’s like coming back home.

