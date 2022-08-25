‘Becoming Thelma Lou’ shines light on actress behind beloved ‘Andy Griffith Show’ character Andy Griffith was from Mount Airy, which provided the basis for the town of Mayberry.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - More than 50 years after “The Andy Griffith Show” went off the air, there are still so many people who love the show and love the characters, especially in North Carolina.

Andy Griffith was from Mount Airy, which provided the basis for the town of Mayberry.

Now, a new book takes a look back at the life and career of the woman many people know best as Thelma Lou.

Betty Lynn moved to Mount Airy back in 2007. She loved the town and she loved her fans.

Betty Lynn passed away in October of last year and at the time she was putting the finishing touches on her autobiography.

“Becoming Thelma Lou: My Journey to Hollywood, Mayberry and Beyond,” is being released on Monday, which would have been Betty’s 96th birthday.

Jim Clark is one of the co-authors who worked with Betty Lynn. He joined us to talk about the book and her legacy.

