Meet Kacey, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers’ newest team member Kacey Betty became the bat dog for the team this summer.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - She’s the newest, and youngest, member of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

Kacey Betty became the bat dog for the team this summer. She was announced back in May, and the name was announced in June.

Kacey’s very important job of bat retrieval requires a lot of training, which will continue in the off-season.

Well, we had to meet her!

These puppy poses are perfection! The @Kcannonballers bat dog Kacey Betty is here with us!!! pic.twitter.com/JH9uWVGmGd — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) August 25, 2022

Matt Millward, general manager for the team, was on-hand to make the introduction!

