Charlotte FC defender creates signature beer

Fuchs' Beer Resident Culture South End brewery has recently released a limited run of No Fuchs Given, a lager created in collaboration with soccer star Christian Fuchs.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Resident Culture Brewing Company recently released a limited supply of No Fuchs Given, a lager created in collaboration with soccer star Christian Fuchs.

The product comes in six flavors ranging from potato vodka and Caribbean Rum. The drinks are available in 70 centiliters (cL) or 23 ounces with a 40 percent in alcohol per volume (ABV).

No Fuchs Given lager will be available at Bank of America Stadium for the rest of Charlotte FC’s, major soccer team, regular season. The drinks can be purchased at Shop - NoFuchsGiven Distillery - New Spirits Range as well. Some drinks like Caribbean Rum are in back order due to Fuchs’ commitments to America but will be in stock soon.

Related: Charlotte pulls away late for 4-1 victory over Nashville

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.