‘Not in Repose’ art exhibit takes inspiration from current events The installation, which features work from 20+ local and national artists, came together in less than two months.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Meredith Connelly is a multidisciplinary artist with a bachelor’s degree in studio art from the University of Wilmington.

Connelly illuminates her installations and encases her lighting in manufactured materials to reveal their organic qualities.

Working with lighting and technology as a material for nearly a decade, Connelly’s works have been on view at art museums throughout the southeast, and are housed in various private and corporate collections.

Connelly is, perhaps, best known in Charlotte for:

“ Lights ” at the US National Whitewater Center, which saw 200,000+ visitors in 2019

” at the US National Whitewater Center, which saw 200,000+ visitors in 2019 The “Fairy Ring” in South End, which was created for Rail Trail Lit 2021 and became permanent in 2022

“ Snails ” during Charlotte SHOUT! 2022

” during Charlotte SHOUT! 2022 Coming public art project in Mint Hill

Connelly is also the co-founder of Ash and Ochre, which features small-batch craft and wares for your sacred space and home, which includes offering functional and non-functional arts and objects.

In response to current events in the news, Connelly felt compelled to create an outlet for artists, including herself, to express their feelings and perspectives on a wide array of challenges and issues taking place in the United States.

It’s called “Not in Repose.” The installation, which features work from 20+ local and national artists, came together in less than two months from inception to its Friday night opening at Goodyear Arts at 301 Camp Road in Charlotte.

Connelly stopped by to tell us more about the exhibit ahead of its grand opening.

