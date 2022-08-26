Rolling on: Empowering youth through cycling

The Charlotte Recyclery is helping recycle bike parts for the community to use Riding, knowing and repairing a bike - the Charlotte Recyclery is helping community members get a hands-on education.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Don’t toss out that bike. Give broken or worn-out bikes to The Charlotte Re-Cyclery, a resource for bicycle education and autonomy. The community bike shop offers equipment to purchase and trained mechanics to keep your bike needs rolling.

All proceeds from The Charlotte Re-Cyclery goes towards Trips for Kids Charlotte and its programs. The funds help underserved youth have cycling experiences and empower individuals through bicycle learning.

Trips for Kids Charlotte offers Bike Break Down events on the first Saturday of every month from 11:00-1:30 pm at the Charlotte Innovation Barn. These free events teach the circular bike economy, basic bike components, and tools needed to break down the bike to its frame.

