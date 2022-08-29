Fun ideas for back-to-school pictures Consider turning your back-to-school photos into a puzzle or a personalized notebook.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We love taking those pictures on the first day of school, seeing how your kids change from year to year.

But instead of just leaving them on your phone forever, there are some fun things you can do.

Lisa Brueggemann with Picture Me Organized stopped by to give us some ideas.

Besides photo albums, those pictures can also be used for water bottles, personalized spiral notebooks, puzzles or photo books, just to name a few!

