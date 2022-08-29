Learning the safe way to pack a school lunch For instance, use fresh food purchased or made within five to seven days, including deli meat and leftovers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The kids are in school and maybe you sent them out the door with a nicely packed lunch.

But will that food still be safe to eat by the time they get to the cafeteria?

Don Brizes is an associate professor at Johnson & Wales University. He laid out ways to pack a safe lunch for children.

For instance, use fresh food purchased or made within five to seven days, including deli meat and leftovers. Old food kept past seven days can cause food-borne illness.

Brizes has plenty more tips for parents as well. Watch the video above for ways to pack a safe, healthy school lunch.

