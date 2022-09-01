Remember the roommate rules with The Piedmont School of Etiquette

Dorm room etiquette Many young people are leaving for college for the first time, but getting along with others may be a new challenge.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Many young people are leaving for college for the first time, but getting along with others may be a new challenge. Learn roommate etiquette with The Piedmont School of Etiquette. The school offers courses for young and old to enhance their behavior around others.

Here are a few tips for being a good roommate:

1. Communication

2. Laying the ground rules

3. Respect

4. Follow the Golden Rule (treat others the way you want to be treated)

