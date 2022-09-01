Remember the roommate rules with The Piedmont School of Etiquette

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Many young people are leaving for college for the first time, but getting along with others may be a new challenge. Learn roommate etiquette with The Piedmont School of Etiquette. The school offers courses for young and old to enhance their behavior around others.
Here are a few tips for being a good roommate:
1. Communication
2. Laying the ground rules
3. Respect
4. Follow the Golden Rule (treat others the way you want to be treated)
