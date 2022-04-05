Expert teaches proper tea party etiquette

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Do you know how tea parties became popular?

Drinking tea became popular in England in the 1600s thanks to Catharine of Braganza, but according to historians drinking tea in the afternoon became a social event in the late 1830s and early 1840s.

It is said that Anne, Duchess of Bedford, requested light sandwiches be brought to her in the late afternoon because she had a “sinking feeling” during that time because of the long gap between meals.

She started inviting others to join her and the afternoon tea party was born.

While we may not have tea parties as often these days, they’re really fun to do with your friends or family.

So before your next tea party, we got a little etiquette lesson.

Tetnika Williamson is an etiquette expert. She showed us how to properly set a tea table, hold your cup and stir and sip tea.

