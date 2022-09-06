This vintage café is a physical representation of Black culture

Archive CLT: Black drinks and culture Celebrate Black culture and great food with Archive CLT.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Celebrate Black culture and great food with Archive CLT. This Black-owned vintage enthusiast café showers consumers with vintage posters, events, and several beverages mixed by Charlotte’s best black mixologists.

Archive CLT hosts book clubs, coffee tastings, wellness and community events, and more.

The wildflower drink comes in lavender, butterfly pea flower tea, rose buds and fresh lemon juice. This drink is one of the non-coffee drinks made with natural ingredients and named after unforgettable songs from Black artists.

Check out the other line-up of drinks or up-coming events at Archive CLT.

Related: Getting set for the final battle in the Black Food Truck Competition

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.