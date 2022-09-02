Getting set for the final battle in the Black Food Truck Competition The competition is being hosted by the Black Business Owners of Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The final battle in the Black Food Truck Competition is happening at Fanfest.

There have been three battles already and the truck with the highest score so far just happened to be here in our parking lot!

Kristen Miranda talked with cooks about the competition so far!

