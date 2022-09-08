The Black Women’s Caucus Blackberry Brunch is this weekend

The Black Women's Caucus Blackberry Brunch will be held this Saturday This Saturday the Black Women's Caucus Charlotte-Mecklenburg is hosting it's annual Blackberry Brunch.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Black Women’s Caucus Charlotte-Mecklenburg will host its annual Blackberry Brunch this weekend in west Charlotte.

The brunch, which will be at The Freedom Hall on Alleghany Street from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, will be hosted by media icon Janine Davis. Fran Farrer will serve as the keynote speaker.

The organization was founded in 1974 and was cognizant of the need for Black candidates to fill responsible local and state positions. Since the caucus was organized, many persons of color have been elected to local, state and national boards, and more than 130,000 Black women in Mecklenburg County are registered voters.

Tickets to the brunch are $50 and can be purchased here.

