Learning new makeup tips with Belk Beauty Barely There Foundation: This trend is bringing back a more natural look because the best foundation formulas let skin shine through.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’re talking all things beauty and learning a few tips and tricks to keep our makeup looking on-trend.

Ahead of the big Belk Beauty Bash happening on Thursday, Casey Jones, Belk Beauty Expert, and Dianna Vanegas, a model, are joining QC@3.

They provided us with three different beauty looks: the Barely There Foundation, Sunburnt Blush and Overlined Volumized Lips.

The event runs from Sept. 15 to Sept. 18 at 105 store locations. During the event, customers will have the opportunity to experience artistry tips & tricks, new products and deluxe sampling.

Also Read: Twist on a classic cocktail. Here’s how to make a vanilla cinnamon Old Fashioned

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.