Twist on a classic cocktail. Here’s how to make a vanilla cinnamon Old Fashioned

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Looking for a twist on the Old Fashioned? We’re here to help!
Mixologist Justin Hazelton, the owner of Top Shelf Co., is mixing up a vanilla cinnamon Old Fashioned.
Here’s everything you need to make it at home.
Ingredients:
- 2 oz. Southern Star Double Rye
- .5 oz. Vanilla cinnamon syrup
- 3 dashes of bitters
Instructions:
- Pour ingredients into a rocks glass and stir gently.
- Garnish with an orange peel and cinnamon stick.
