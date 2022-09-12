Twist on a classic cocktail. Here’s how to make a vanilla cinnamon Old Fashioned Mixologist Justin Hazelton, the owner of Top Shelf Co., is mixing up a vanilla cinnamon Old Fashioned.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Looking for a twist on the Old Fashioned? We’re here to help!

Here’s everything you need to make it at home.

Ingredients:

2 oz. Southern Star Double Rye

.5 oz. Vanilla cinnamon syrup

3 dashes of bitters

Instructions:

Pour ingredients into a rocks glass and stir gently.

Garnish with an orange peel and cinnamon stick.

