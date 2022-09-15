‘Blackstar Symphony’ brings the music of David Bowie to the Charlotte International Arts Festival Charlotte gets the world premiere of “Blackstar Symphony: The Music of David Bowie.”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The first ever Charlotte International Arts Festival kicks off tomorrow!

It’s taking over uptown Charlotte and Ballantyne’s Backyard in South Charlotte.

There will be more than 200 attractions, many of them free.

You may have seen Lotty the Squid being set up in Romare Bearden Park. Artists and creatives from around the world will be here.

There are going to be so many things to check out at the festival, which runs through Oct. 2.

And as part of the kickoff celebration, Charlotte gets the world premiere of “Blackstar Symphony: The Music of David Bowie.”

Artistic director Donny McCaslin, who was a Bowie collaborator and played the saxophone on the original Blackstar recording, has teamed up with The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra.

Award-winning writer, actor and Broadway performer John Cameron Mitchell is the guest artist and he joined us to talk about the show.

You may also like: ‘CoCoMelon Live!’ making a stop in Charlotte

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.