‘CoCoMelon Live!’ making a stop in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles; if you’ve got little ones running around, chances are you are very familiar with CoCoMelon.

It started as a Youtube show back in 2005 by a husband and wife and since then it has become very popular.

Well, get ready, because JJ and his friends are hitting the road!

“CoCoMelon Live! JJ’s Journey” starts a national tour on Friday, including a stop in Charlotte on Sunday!

We got to talk to director and choreographer Jaimie Selke and Ms. Appleberry about the show.

