Coming into focus: Biggs Camera has had an eye on Charlotte’s creatives for decades Whether it’s a hobby or a career, being a creative isn’t always easy but there are companies and businesses that help.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - There are so many creatives in our city, from music, to art, photography and so much more.

Whether it’s a hobby or a career, being a creative isn’t always easy but there are companies and businesses that help.

One of those places is Biggs Camera, near South Kings Drive and East Morehead Street.

A few weeks ago, our friends at Charlotte is Creative posted about Biggs Camera and they heard from so many people who love the store.

Biggs Camera was originally called Hi-Fi Camera Center. It opened in 1959 in the old Charlottetown Mall before moving to its current location in the 1980s.

That’s where our friend Tim Miner was Friday morning, along with the man who has been running Biggs Camera for 30 years.

You may also like: ‘Blackstar Symphony’ brings the music of David Bowie to the Charlotte International Arts Festival

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.