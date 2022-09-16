Learn more about Polynesian culture through hula dancing A group of Polynesian performers joined the show to demonstrate some cultural dances.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A local Polynesian dance school is hoping to share its culture through the art of hula dancing.

Tailitua Mamea-Levya, the owner and instructor of Siva Tasi-Ho’okahi-Autahi Nui Dance School, was joined in the QC Life studio by dancer Tia Michaels and musician AJ Bray Mamea as she talked about Polynesian dance culture.

She discussed cultural music, attire and of course, the style of dance.

Tailitua also gave some information regarding her dance school and the lessons it teaches.

To hear more about the culture and to watch Tia and AJ perform a hula dance, watch our segment above.

You can catch the performers live at Freedom Park next Saturday, Sept. 24, from 12-5 p.m.

