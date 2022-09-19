Charlotte Film Festival being held at the Independent Picture House for the first time Some of them are even produced here locally.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - There’s an opportunity to see films that you may not have the opportunity to see otherwise.

The 14th Charlotte Film Festival runs Sept. 28 through Oct. 2. It includes feature-length films, shorts, narratives and documentaries.

For the first time, the festival is being held at the Independent Picture House.

Taylor Montalto, programming director for the Charlotte Film Festival, stopped by to talk more about this year’s film slate.

