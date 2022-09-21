Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte closing after next show There is a combination of factors to blame, including continuing effects the pandemic has had on performing arts.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Some really surprising news that we first told you about Monday on QC@3.

The Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte announced it would be closing for good after its next production, “Evil Dead The Musical.”

There is a combination of factors to blame, including continuing effects the pandemic has had on performing arts.

We have so many questions, so we thought we would go straight to the source.

Executive director Laura Rice joined us to talk about the development.

You may also like: Charlit Fashion Show and Expo arrives for second year

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.