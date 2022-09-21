QC Kitchen with Eez Fusion Sushi making new Poke Bowls

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Eez Fusion and Sushi temporarily shut its doors to undergo a remodel.
The popular sushi spot in Birkdale Village is now getting close to reopening with a beautiful new sushi bar.
While we patiently wait for the reopening, we’re checking out a new menu item!
Master Chef Rifali Almuir joined QC@3 and showed us some different Poke Bowl recipes.
The bowls feature all fresh ingredients and make for a great, light meal. There will be two signature bowls, the tuna bowl and a salmon poke bowl, as well as a BYO bowl option when they reopen.
Recipe
Tuna Poke Bowl
In a medium-sized, bowl, build the dish in this order:
1 cup of white rice, cooked
1/4 cup of pre-shelled edamame
1/4 cup seaweed
1/4 cubed avocado
1/4 cup thin sliced cucumbers cut in 1/2
1/4 thinly sliced red onion
1 radish thinly sliced
3 oz tuna Saku
2 oz Poke Sauce
Top with cilantro, toasted sesame seeds
Poke Sauce Recipe
Whisk together
1/2 cup Sambal Oelek
1/2 cup Soy Sauce
1/4 cup Sesame Oil
