QC Kitchen with Eez Fusion Sushi making new Poke Bowls

QC Kitchen with Eez Fusion Sushi making different Poke Bowls The popular sushi spot in Birkdale Village is now getting close to reopening with a beautiful new sushi bar.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Eez Fusion and Sushi temporarily shut its doors to undergo a remodel.

While we patiently wait for the reopening, we’re checking out a new menu item!

Master Chef Rifali Almuir joined QC@3 and showed us some different Poke Bowl recipes.

The bowls feature all fresh ingredients and make for a great, light meal. There will be two signature bowls, the tuna bowl and a salmon poke bowl, as well as a BYO bowl option when they reopen.

Recipe

Tuna Poke Bowl

In a medium-sized, bowl, build the dish in this order:

1 cup of white rice, cooked

1/4 cup of pre-shelled edamame

1/4 cup seaweed

1/4 cubed avocado

1/4 cup thin sliced cucumbers cut in 1/2

1/4 thinly sliced red onion

1 radish thinly sliced

3 oz tuna Saku

2 oz Poke Sauce

Top with cilantro, toasted sesame seeds

Poke Sauce Recipe

Whisk together

1/2 cup Sambal Oelek

1/2 cup Soy Sauce

1/4 cup Sesame Oil

