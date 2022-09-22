Blasian Asian Way: a fusion of flavor and culture

Blasian Asian Way Experience all kinds of Korean barbeque in the Blasian Asian way!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Experience all kinds of Korean barbeque in the Blasian Asian way! You’ll have trouble choosing from kalbi, chicken bulgogi with rice, shrimp bulgogi, and Seoulgogi (Korean steak).

Jeffery McBride owns and solely operates this business. McBride grew up in Fayetteville/Fort Bragg most of his life. He mainly serviced in Fayetteville, but recently moved to Charlotte.

Mcbride posts his locations on his Instagram and Facebook page and offers catering for most occasions.

Don’t miss out on this Korean cuisine!

Also: QC Kitchen with Eez Fusion Sushi making new Poke Bowls

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.