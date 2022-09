Charlotte is Creative’s new best friend does watercolor, calligraphy We met her thanks to our friends at Charlotte is Creative.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Throughout Friday morning, we watched artist Ali Loncar-Bridges paint a new picture.

Loncar-Bridges does watercolor and calligraphy.

We met her thanks to our friends at Charlotte is Creative.

Matt Olin was in the studio to arrange the introduction!

You may also like: Art on display in Romare Bearden Park for the Charlotte International Arts Festival

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.